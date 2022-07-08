Davido’s Aide: How Dele Momodu accused me of stealing his phone

Hits: 6

ISRAEL ‘DMW’ Afeare, Davido’s logistics manager, has narrated how the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, once accused of stealing his phone.

In a series of videos shared by Davido via his Instagram stories, Afeare was captured recounting the incident to his boss and others in the sitting room who kept laughing as he spoke.

The caption read: “I attended dis Alhaji Aliko’s daughter’s wedding in 2018. Uncle Dele was the mc. His fone was stolen.”

He said he met Momodu at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote in 2007 where his phone got missing.

According to him, they flew in the same plane to Lagos and on arrival, Momodu asked him to get into his car and took him somewhere private to search him. When the former presidential candidate didn’t find the phone on him, Israel noted he was given N2,000 with an apology.

Afeare is one of the most popular aides attached to the Afrobeats singer.

-Daily Trust

