Davido’s daughter, Imade, asks singer why aide Israel DMW isn’t sacked

DAVIDO’S first daughter, Imade, has stunned her dad with a question, wanting to know why he hasn’t sacked his assistant, Israel DMW.

In a viral video posted on Thursday morning, the music star’s daughter was seen with Davido’s aide both playing with a white boy, while Davido was making the video, and then, Imade asked the shocking question.

“Daddy why didn’t you fire him,” Imade queried.

Israel who was shocked by the question replied by saying that the reason is that her dad is a good man, he said, “Because he is a good man. If he fire me wetin you want make I chop.”(sic)

Israel DMW is recognised to be one of the many aides attached to music star Davido. He has been described to be the artiste’s logistics manager.

-Daily Trust

