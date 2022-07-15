Dillz reheats dancefloor with Kelegbe￼

FAST-rising Afro-fusion singer, Adekanbi Adedamola aka Dillz has returned to the fore with a dancehall song entitled ‘Kelegbe.’

The singer, who recently released his EP Euphoria, said the new song was made out of the will to create a sound and song which everyone can dance to.

“I just wanted to make something everyone can play and dance to,” Dillz says while explaining the inspiration behind the record.

Kelegbe, according to Dillz is produced by Rage and Dawie.

Since the release of his debut EP in 2020, Dillz has released songs that include ‘Oga Nla,’ ‘Take Off,’ and ‘Hold Me’ featuring Oyedele.

In two weeks of release, ‘Kelegbe’ gathered over 500,000 views on Tiktok, over 300,000 streams, and currently occupies 56th spot on Shazam worldwide.

Dillz also reveals that he is set to release a full album later this year.

-The Nation

KN