Direct flight to China a huge relief to Nigerians – Rep

THE chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, has said the inauguration of direct flight from Nigeria to China would bring relief to travellers.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that a Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, had flagged off a direct one weekly flight from the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos to Guangzhou, China.

This was the first time a Nigerian carrier would be operating a direct flight to the Asian country.

It would be recalled that another Nigerian airline to set its foot on the Asian airspace was the defunct Bellview Airline, which operated to India before the airline collapsed.

The Air Peace is also set to inaugurate flight to Mumbai, India in few weeks.

With the direct flight to Guangzhou, many Nigerian businessmen would not have to access China through connecting flights.

Nnaji, while commending the management of Air Peace on the commencement of direct flight between Nigeria and China, noted that the move would bring a huge relief to Nigerians and citizens of other African countries who travel regularly on business trips to China.

He stressed that Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, shared huge business and cultural ties with China, adding that the direct air link would further strengthen such relationships.

Nnaji, who represents Njanu East/West federal constituency of Enugu State, assured that the legislature would continue to work with the executive to ensure a robust aviation industry in the country.

-Daily Trust

KN