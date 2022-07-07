Donelan, British Education Secretary 5th Cabinet member to resign

Hits: 4

BRITISH Education Secretary, Michelle Donelan, is the fifth member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Cabinet to resign following his handling of alleged misconduct by a party member.

“Whilst I remain very worried about the prospect of no ministers in the department as we approach results’ day, the impact on students is real as you know.

“Yesterday I pleaded with you to do the right thing and resign for the sake of our country and our party, both are more important than any one person,’’ Donelan wrote in her letter to the prime minister.

She also called on Johnson to resign, saying, “I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you.

“It seems that the only way that this is only possible is for those of us who remain in Cabinet to force your hand.

“You have put us in an impossible situation.

“I am deeply saddened that it has come to this, but as someone who values integrity above all else, I have no choice,’’ she said. (dpa/NAN)

C.E