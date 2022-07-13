Edo charges youths, women to be agents of development 

GOV. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Wednesday in Benin charged youths and women in the oil-producing areas of the state to remain good ambassadors of their communities.

This, he said, they could do by using acquired skills for the growth and development of the state.

Obaseki gave the charge at the opening of a training programme for youths and women in Ikpoba-Okha, Orhionmwon and Ovia North East oil-producing local government areas of the state.

The programme was organised by the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

The programme was tagged “2022 Aguakpa ghe igbama” (youths and women upliftment).

It entails training in welding and fabrication, plumbing, agriculture, catering, decoration, shoe making, bag making, fishery, poultry, piggery and panel beating.

Obaseki expressed concern at the grave danger the large number of unemployed youths and women posed to the society.

He said the concerns led to the resolve to take unemployed youths and women off the streets through human capital development.

Speaking on the commission’s preparedness as an interventionist agency, Osifo noted that it was more than ready to engage youths in self-development.

He explained that the training would take beneficiaries to the frontline of opportunities the Gelegele Seaport and industrial park initiatives of the state government would provide.

He said the training would also assist and empower beneficiaries to develop their community-based business enterprises that would improve their living conditions and reduce restiveness in the communities.

Osifo said the 164 trainees in the first phase of the programme included the physically-challenged adding that the number might increase in the future.

The five-month programme, he said, would be split into three months of hands-on training and two months of apprenticeship.

According to Osifo, successful trainees will attend seminars on how to start and manage micro, small and medium enterprises.

“In the end, they will be empowered with necessary tools and equipment, inclusive of indirect financial aid like farming implements and the hiring of business premises,’’ he said.

He advised the trainees to take the opportunity seriously as an avenue to improve on their lives and be more useful to the society.

He assured that successful trainees would have the opportunity to benefit from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Fund.

“The Fund is an initiative of the state government and the Bank of Industry to provide financial support to qualified entrepreneurs, who are able to run their businesses successfully for one year,’’ he said.

Osifo added that the trainees would be paid N1,500 daily stipend just as the physically-challenged would get wheel chairs.

He said since its inception 15 years ago, the agency had focused on infrastructural development by providing roads, health care centres, schools, courts, markets and town halls.

In her opening remarks, Mrs Iku Ewuare-Aimiuwu, Chief Coordinator in charge of human capital development and representative of Edo South on the board of the agency, confirmed the objective of the programme.

Ewuare-Aimiuwu said the trainees would be taught in about 11 skills in line with the developmental policy of Edo government. (NAN)

C.E