EIC, Generation Unltd 9ja seek tech solutions for environment￼

Eko Innovation Centre (EIC), in collaboration with Generation Unlimited 9ja, at the weekend in Lagos launched the EKOCLIMATHON 1.0 to protect the environment with tech solutions.

The event held at Eko Innovation Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event, which was sponsored by Sharkbites, AWS, A4$T, Lagos State Office of Innovation and Technology was about tacking climate change with technology and also building solutions that addresses societal challenges through protecting, sustainably managing and restoring natural or modified ecosystems.

The Ekoclimathon was introduced so as to create a fast route that can bring the world closer to the net-zero goal through tech innovations due to efforts by global climate change mitigation to fall short of achieving the 1.5°C goals.

The event was attended by dignitaries such as the Special Adviser on Innovation & Technology, Lagos State, Tubosun Alake (Lead of Generation Unlimited Nigeria Secretariat & Chief of Field Office, Lagos, UNICEF Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, Chief Executive Officer, A4&T Power Solutions, Ayo Ademilua, Chairman/founder, Lekki Urban Forestry and Animal Shelter Initiative, Desmond Olumiyuiwa, Sustainability Stakeholder Engagement, Reporting & Communications, Access Bank, Mofifofuluwa Olawunmi, and Sustainability and C&R Manager, Heineken, Annabelle Umoetuk.

Mr Gbenga Afolabi, the founder of Eko Innovation Centre, who is the creator of Ekoclimathon 1.0, he said this is the fourth hackerton considering climate change and its impact as one of the major areas where tech can bring significant changes and transformation.

The centre, according to the founder is an independent private body big on tech. The Centre is in partnership with sub-regional government and national government while Lagos State is its major tech partner. The Centre got 104,000 applications from different countries, about 34 countries and about four continents participated in the impact.

The Centre is partnering UNICEF strategically as it knows how to drive global agenda to solve global problems.

The organisation will be giving out $7000 prize and a brand new laptops for the five teams that win. The process is to take up to three months, while the winning teams are also going to benefit in incubation program for three months. After the incubation program, they also got a seed fund of $50,000 to be able to commercialize and scale up their innovation.

Mrs. Lafoucriere she said UNICEF spareheads initiative Generation Unlimited Nigeria which is a youth public partnership platform aimed at blending all types of actors, public, private and youths and young influencers to learn programs that are aimed at supporting young people. The initiative also offers skills acquisition in terms of employment and working experience.

Also speaking with Mr. Desmond Olumiyuiwa described the environment as the life support system and also “our children’s life support system so we have to keep our environment healthy”.

He warned people against sand filling mangroves and stated the importance of mangroves as a very important ecosystem as it protects human beings from erosion and carbon dioxide emissions.

He also sent a message to those who are wrecking the environment that whatsoever they sow they shall reap.

-The Nation

KN