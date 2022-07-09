Eid-el-Kabir: Ban on Political rallies, posters at Eid ground still in force- Gov. Ganduje warns

Hits: 2

KANO State Government has reaffirmed that the ban on hiking up of posters and political rallies at Eid praying grounds and other Sallah festivities like the traditional Hawan Daushe at the Emir’s Palace, was still in force.

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Saturday in Kano.

According to the statement, such acts are not only distractions but also in violation of the Electoral Act.

He said Sallah festivities were not political but solely religious and cultural gatherings aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage where people of different political leanings and foreign visitors were in attendance.

The governor urged security agencies to take appropriate measures against persons breaching the prevailing peace and defying the festivities. (NAN)

KN