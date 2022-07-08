Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 1,653 personnel, 28 patrol vehicles, 7 ambulances in Kaduna

Hits: 10

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command has deployed 1,653 personnel to ensure sanity on Kaduna highways, especially for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Sector Commander, Mr Hafiz Mohammed, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Mohammad said the personnel comprise of 253 officers, 900 Marshals and 500 specials Marshalls.

He said the FRSC will also deploy 28 patrol vehicles, seven ambulances, one heavy duty tow truck and 14 patrol Bikes along the designated routes of the state.

Hafiz said the deployment will last from July 6 to July 13.

According to him, the exercise is pursuant to the Corps 2022 strategic goals of accomplishing 15 per cent reduction in Road Traffic Crash fatality.

“The exercise is also designed to address the perennial rise in violation of traffic rules and regulations especially during festive season like Speed, overloading, night journeys, impatience, fatigue and mechanical defects, tyres road rage, use of seatbelt and child restraint.

“The intensive patrol is aimed at addressing the spate of avoidable road crashes usually associated with the surge of human and vehicular traffic across the country.

“It is an all-inclusive exercise which will witness high visibility, intensive patrol, prompt rescue services and removal of obstructions, strict enforcement of traffic rules and robust public enlightenment campaigns in Kaduna state,” he said.

The sector commander urged the motoring public to watch out for diversions and black spots as Abuja- Kaduna- Kano express road is under construction especially places like Rigachikun, Maraban Jos, Kwanan Tsintsiya, Lamban Zango and Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic along Zaria axis while Kakau, OLAM farms, Audu Jangwam, Audu Ogbe Farms, Katari and Jere along Kaduna – Abuja Highway.

He enjoyed commuters to monitor their drivers and employ subtle approach to call drivers to order or call FRSC on 122 Toll free line in the face of any form of reckless driving as any form of complascency may result to grave consequences.

“The Command wishes the motorist,commuters and general public a Happy Eid el Kabir celebrations, “Mohammed said.(NAN)

