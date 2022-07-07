Eid-El-Kabir: Kano approves 10-day Sallah break for schools

Hits: 6

THE Kano State Government has approved ten days for the celebration of the Eid-El- Kabir Sallah breaks for all public and private primary schools as well as post-primary schools in the state.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the state ministry of education, Aliyu Yusuf, on Wednesday, urged parents/guardians of pupils and students to take note that the break will commence on Thursday 7th to Sunday 17th July 2022.

“The ministry, therefore, directed that all SS3 students writing NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS examinations as well as students on an exchange programme from other states at GSS Gwarzo and GGSS Shekara are to remain in their respective schools.

“Similarly the ministry has directed all Head Teachers and Principals to ensure that boarding students have returned back to their schools on Sunday 17th while Day students on Monday 18th July 2022 respectively, as normal academic activities will start on the resumption day,” the statement reads in part.

The ministry, however, warned that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting students.

-Daily Trust

