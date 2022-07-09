Eid el Kabir: Obi felicitates with Muslim Faithful

Hits: 6

. . .urges Nigerians to Sustain Hope in Nation

THE Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with all the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria on the celebration of Eid el Kabir, while urging Nigerians to sustain hope in the nation.

In a message made available to the Press, Obi said the Eid el Kabir celebrations reminded Muslims, and indeed Nigerians, of the need to sincerely love one another and pursue lasting peace and unity. He encouraged them to continue to preach peace and unity in the country, as a critical requirement for national growth and development.

Obi said the season also afforded them the opportunity to pray, in a special way, for the country which, he said, is passing through very severe challenges. He said the nation needs divine intervention to be able to overcome the challenges facing it.

“We are at a very dark moment in our nation’s history, where it seems that every noble ideal that makes us a nation is collapsing before our eyes. Insecurity in the country has become unbearable, while our economy continues to struggle under the weight of bad governance and financial mismanagement of our leaders. With prayers and hardwork, we shall overcome,” Obi stated.

Obi urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, but renew their zeal in working towards building a new and more productive nation for all. He maintained that with good leadership, Nigeria will be rescued from the doldrums and placed on the path of growth and development.

“We have no other nation but Nigeria, and we must not let it collapse. Let us now break the barriers of religion that divide us, and unite to take back our nation for progress and development,” he said.

He finally wished the Muslim Faithful a happy Eid el Kabir celebration.

A.I