Eid el-Kabir: Police, NSCDC, FRSC ready in Niger

THE Police Command in Niger has assured residents of the state of safety before, during and after the Eid el- Kabir.

Commissioner of Police Monday Bala Kuryas gave the assurance in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Kuryas said that enough manpower would be deployed across the 25 local government areas of the state to ensure peaceful festivities.

“We have mapped out strategies that would enable residents to observe the celebration in a peaceful atmosphere without threat to lives and property,” he said.

Kuryas also said that the command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Similarly, Mr Mohammed Dan’Dare, the state Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said that 1,250 personnel of the corps had already been deployed to provide security before, during and after the festivities.

Dan’Dare said that security measures had been put in place to achieve peaceful celebrations.

He also said that the personnel would be deployed to pray grounds, recreational centres and other public buildings in and outside the metropolis.

The commandant urged the Muslim faithful to use the period to pray against kidnapping and banditry in the country.

He also called on residents to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the state.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has also deployed 606 personnel on 24-hour patrol of the highways in the state to ensure free flow of traffic during Eid el- Kabir.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Kumar Tsukwam, who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday, said thst the personnel included 313 special marshals.

Tsukwan said that the command also deployed 20 operation vehicles, three ambulances, three bikes and one heavy truck to effectively ensure smooth flow of traffic across the state.

He said that already, the command had embarked on special patrol of Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Suleja-Minna–Lambata–Agwai- Bida and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads.

Tsukwan said that the personnel were expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and praying grounds to check the activities of reckless drivers,” he said.

The sector commander warned motorists against overloading, dangerous driving and speed limit violation to reduce road accidents.(NAN)

C.E