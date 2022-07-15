Ejuke: why I joined Hertha Berlin￼

Mission in Hertha Berlin

I’M happy to be here and I’m excited! I spoke to my agents and we researched the club once we knew they were interested. Once I had more information and a clear plan, I quickly knew I wanted to come here – and I have! I need to first speak to the coach before I can give a concrete answer to that. I’m firstly just looking forward to meeting the lads and the staff. I know that last season didn’t go to plan, but we’re all here together now to start a new campaign – and I want to have some great moments with the team.

My adventure in Europe

Moving to Europe was a big step, but one that I always wanted to take. I got to experience a number of new things. Getting to know new cultures and a different style of football in new countries is always exciting and I’m looking forward to this now in Berlin. These experiences have definitely helped me grow as a person and a player too. My game has changed as a result. I’m just looking forward to getting to know the Bundesliga now.

My involvement in derbies in Europe

The derbies were all emotional. But the one that really sticks out is CSKA against Spartak – which was also my first home game in Moscow. I’d already heard a lot about how important the game is and how the fans live and breathe the fixture. So I was really excited. And then I got stuck in, scored immediately and we came out on top. That was massive for the fans and also a really nice experience for me.Yes, absolutely!( his first-ever Bundesliga game could be the derby against Union Berlin on matchday one) I’m generally really excited to play for Hertha. Derbies are obviously quite special games and I’m happy to be able to experience them so early.

My encounters against Sandro Schwarz in Russia

I’m not really sure but whatever the case is I’m happy that he wants me on his team. It was a friendlier derby with Dynamo than with the other Moscow teams but it’s still something special to score in a derby. But that’s history now. Now I’m here and I want to help the team as best I can every single time that the coach selects me.

Advisory before Hertha Berlin signing

Yeah, I spoke with Philippe (Jean-Philippe Gbamin) He told me how much he loved the Bundesliga and that he has this great desire to play here again. He told me only good things about the league and about Hertha. That obviously made me even more curious and was definitely a factor in my decision to come here.

Being called ‘Nigerian Iniesta’

(Laughs) Come on, you know how the media are! They always give out nicknames. I’m not sure what I should take from that but that must be how they view my game. (grins).

My kind of footballer

Somebody who really enjoys playing football. I want to have fun on the pitch and soak up the whole atmosphere and occasion. All of that is part of my game – and so are assists for my teammates as well as goals of my own. I like to dribble too and I hope that I can show all of that in a Hertha shirt!

Chidi as my nickname

Yeah, that one has been with me a while. Most players in teams I’ve played for have called me that. So I’ve stuck with it and wherever I go, the name follows. (Grins) I don’t have any other nicknames.

Life outside the pitch

I mostly try to wind down and approach things with more chill. Now that I’ve come to a new city I obviously want to explore and experience things. After that I would like to stay at home a bit and play a round of FIFA or hang out with my girlfriend – for example, it’s nice to go out for dinner together. We are looking forward to experiencing all of the new things together here!

