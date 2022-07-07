Ekiti airport project will be completed before I leave office – Fayemi

Hits: 4

GOV. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has assured the people of the state that the International Airport under construction will be completed before the expiration of his tenure on Oct. 15, 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects is valued at N20 billion.

Fayemi gave the assurance on Wednesday during a tour of the airport and other projects in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital.

The governor expressed delight at the level of work done at the airport, saying he is confident that the project would be delivered before he lives office.

Fayemi disclosed that the various legacy projects put in place by his administration were designed to completely change the character of the state by turning it to an economic zone.

He said the idea of Knowledge Zone project was about using knowledge for wealth creation in the drive to turn Ekiti to a destination of choice for innovation, creativity, startup activities, talent city for Engineers, Computer Technologists, Agriculture Technologists, biotechnology and medical tourism.

This, he said, was in line with the Afe Babalola multi-systems hospital.

Fayemi said the Ekiti Airport’s 3.2km runway was constructed with the capacity to accommodate all types of aircraft.

According to him, the airport will also have facilities for the Nigeria Airforce to have their own operations as well as for maintenance and associated engineering components.

“This is a routine visit again both to the Knowledge zone and the International Cargo Airport, and I am here with one of our private sector partners, the Managing Director of Axxess International, Cavista, Mr John Olajide and his team, they are collaborating with us on the private sector aspect of this.

“You’ve seen it, the runway is completely done, the terminal building is progressing and from what the project manager has just told me, they are still on course to completing this in September and just in time before we exit but whatever is left, I have no fear again.

“I know that the incoming administration would continue at pace with the vision that we’ve espoused for this.

“This is going to change the character of this state completely and its is going to make this a special economic zone that is linked to the knowledge zone, almost an Aerotropolis of all range of facilities,” he said.

Other projects visited by the governor included the Knowledge Zone, Harding Memorial College and one of the just completed Secretariat complexes that is billed for commissioning before the end of his administration. (NAN)

C.E