Election: Ondo SWAN inaugurates electoral committee

THE Sports Writers Assocciation of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State Chapter, has inaugurated a three-member electoral committee charged with the mandate of conducting elections for its new executive members.

Members of the committee are, a former chairman of the association, Mrs Taiye Fagbuyi (Chairman); Mr Femi Dairo (Secretary), while Mr Olaolu Adeleye will serve as member.

The Chairman of the Association, Wahab Bankole, while inaugurating the Committee on Thursday in Akure noted that the SWAN Statute/Constitution must be strictly adhered to by the electoral committee.

According to him, the process of having new executive members in place must be completed within a month.

He urged the committee to be transparent while conducting elections.

Responding, the chairman of the electoral committee appreciated the association for the opportunity to serve, promising to justify the confidence reposed in the members of the committee.

The association also discussed issues relating to welfare of members and the state of the association, including annual registration. (NAN)

