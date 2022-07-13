A crushing defeat in the first one-day international against India will be a “good thing” for England, says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

England were beaten by 10 wickets at The Oval on Tuesday, their first defeat by such a margin at home and first anywhere for 11 years.

It came after the world champions, who will defend their 50-over title next year, were bowled out for 110.

“Hopefully closer to the World Cup [in 2023] we start winning,” Moeen said.

“It is not that we don’t want to win now but you don’t want to win all of the games.

“It is a good thing. Sometimes you learn more from losing as well.”

Tuesday’s defeat was the first time Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler had played together in an ODI since England’s World Cup final win over New Zealand in July 2019 because of rest, rotation and a greater emphasis on other formats.

Roy, Root and Stokes were all out for ducks after England were put into bat on a lively pitch as India seamer Jasprit Bumrah took 6-19.

The hosts were 59-7 at one stage and only lower-order hitting ensured they passed their lowest ODI score of 86.

The match followed a 2-1 series defeat against India last week and was England’s first 50-over match at home since Buttler replaced Eoin Morgan as captain.

Matthew Mott also took over as white-ball coach in May.

“It will definitely take a bit of time and probably take a few defeats which is fine actually,” Moeen said.

“The team will be fine. There is no need to panic or change. We have so many senior players and we will step up.

“We have been dominating for the last few years, playing well and had a lot of success.

“Sometimes I feel you don’t want to peak too early. We know there are still players to come in like [injured fast bowler] Mark Wood.

“I am confident we will be fine. They bowled fantastically well on that wicket.”

The second ODI begins at 13:00 BST at Lord’s on Thursday.

