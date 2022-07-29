English triathlete wins first gold medal at Commonwealth Games

ENGLAND’S Alex Yee grabbed the first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with victory in the men’s triathlon on Friday.

Yee chased down New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, finishing 13 seconds clear, with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.

Yee described his win as “my greatest achievement ever”, adding: “It’s the first time I’ve been able to race in front of my parents for a long time at a major Games.

“I’m just happy. It’s bizarre it’s me that’s doing this and I can feel extremely grateful to be in this situation.

“I feel proud to be a triathlete today, to see so many different nations who I’ve never raced before and who are doing triathlon for the first time.”(dpa/NAN)

KN