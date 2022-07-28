Enugu Govt. happy with Edemani community for peaceful traditional ruler’s election

ENUGU State Government has commended the Edemani people in Nsukka Local Government Area for the peaceful way they elected their new traditional ruler.

Chief Charles Egumgbe, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs in Enugu State, gave the commendation in Nsukka when the people of Edemani community unanimously without opposition elected Chief Samuel Asadu as their new traditional ruler.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Asadu was elected on Wednesday to succeed Igwe Sunday Asogwa who died in 2021.

The commissioner urged communities in the state to emulate the good example of Edemani community to prevent hostility, fight and tussle that at times characterised elections of new traditional rulers.

“I commend Edemani community for peaceful election of its traditional ruler without any single opposition.

“I am happy with them; it shows the people speak with one voice, love one another and are united to develop the community.

“Asadu is unopposed, this election today that he gets all the 715 votes from the community is to fulfill the chieftaincy law in Enugu State,” he said.

He advised the community to immediately present the Igwe-elect to Nsukka Local Government to enable the council to forward his presentation to the ministry for onward transmission to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He said that the government would thereafter issue the Igwe-elect with certificate of recognition and the staff of office.

Announcing the results of the elections, Mr Innocent Asogwa, chairman of Edemani Electoral Committee, said that Asadu scored all 715 votes in the election as there was no opposition.

“Asadu is the only contestant that indicated interest in the vacant stool and is unanimously voted to be the next ‘Igwe’ of the community.

“On the power conferred on me as the returning officer, I hereby declare Asadu as traditional ruler-elect of Edemani community,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Asadu, a U.S.-based Nurse, thanked sons and daughters of Edemani for chosing him as their traditional ruler and promised to continue his good work in the community.

He promised that his reign would bring more positive changes and time to witness speedy progress in the community.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed on love, trust and confidence the people of Edemani have showered on me today by coming out en masse to elect me as their traditional ruler.

“My promise is that I will not disappoint Edemani community, I will continue with my kindness, and good work to the community.

“I thank Gov. Ugwuanyi who sent the ministry of chieftaincy to conduct this election and urge him to continue with his good work in Enugu State,” he said.

In a remark, Chief Christian Ugwu, the Town Union President of Edemani, said the people decided to elect him today unopposed because of so many things he had done for the community.

“For instance he built and equipped a modern hospital for the community which community members access free of charge.

“He sank many boreholes in the community, build houses for some widows, as well as empowered many members of the community, among others.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview, Lolo Eberechukwu Asadu, the wife of the traditional ruler-elect expressed appreciation to the community for electing her husband unopposed showing the trust and confidence they had in him.

“I will continue to support my husband in his good works and services to his people that made them to elect him unopposed as their traditional ruler,” she said. (NAN)

C.E