Fayemi sacks political aides ahead of transition

EKITI State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has terminated the appointment of his political aides.

The action, according to a memo, is in consonant with the state’s transition law and also to ensure payments of entitlements of political office holders and their terminal benefits.

The memo signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Foluso Daramola, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti over the weekend, said that governor Fayemi approved the termination of their appointment with effect from 31st July 2022.

He further stated that the action would pave the way for the state government to process all outstanding allowances to the affected officials, for a smooth transition from the incumbent administration to the new government.

The memo reads in part: “A Transition Committee was constituted to among others, evolve strategies for a smooth transition from the incumbent to the incoming government.

“One of the duties of the Committee, in line with Ekiti State Transition Law, is to ensure the payment of entitlements of political office holders including their terminal benefits.

“His Excellency Dr. John Kayode Fayemi has approved that the services of all Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Technical Assistants, and Executives Assistants would end on 31st July 2022 to enable the State Government to process all outstanding allowances of the affected officials more so that the Government is winding up.”

-Daily Trust

KN