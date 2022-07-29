THE Federal Government has expressed confidence in UN Population Fund’s (UNFPA) 9th Country Programme (CP), spanning 2023-2027 to accelerate the country’s development aspirations.

Mr Clement Agba, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, expressed the government’s confidence during validation of the UNFPA Nigeria Country Programme Document (CPD) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNFPA had been developing and implementing programmes to suit the needs, aspirations and development of countries across the globe

The programmes are aligned to national priorities and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) 2020-2025, contributing to its five strategic areas of Economic Development, Social Development, Strengthened Institutions; Peace, Security and Justice, and Environment.

In Nigeria and other countries of the world, the Fund’s 8th CP which focused on tackling Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Maternal Mortality, Family Planning, among others, will lapse on Dec. 31, 2022, hence the need for a 9th CP so as to build on lessons learnt from the current cycle.

The 9th CP will also enable the Fund to work toward achieving the three transformative goals of zero unmet need for contraception; zero preventable maternal deaths; and zero GBV and harmful practices by the year 2030.

The budget and national planning minister, therefore, said that the 9th CP “points toward achieving specifically goals three and five of agenda 2030, which are to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all ages.’’

He said “it will also achieve gender equality and empower women and girls.

“I am confident that the validation of the country programme document 2023 to 2027 and its subsequent implementation will contribute toward accelerating Nigeria’s developmental aspirations.’’

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, commended UNFPA Nigeria for the work it had been doing in the country.

Ehanire, represented by Dr Salma Anas, the Director, Family Health, Federal Ministry of Health, said that the ministry would continue to partner with UNFPA to improve the health and wellbeing of women, children, and adolescents.

He said “we are very happy to associate with you as our traditional partner, in spite of challenges and we fully align with the work that has been on.

“It fully aligns with the national priorities, in line with the vision of the Federal Government.’’

The Country Representative of UNFPA Nigeria, Ms Ulla Mueller, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the continued partnership.

She reiterated the commitment of the Fund to continue to contribute to the country’s development. (NAN)

A.I