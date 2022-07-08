Financial inclusion: Airtel Africa activates SmartCash PSB

Hits: 4

THE Chief Executive Officer of SmartCash Payment Service Bank (PSB), Mr Muyiwa Ebitanmi, says SmartCash Payment Service Bank(PSB) will boost financial inclusion among all Nigerians.

Ebitanmi made the disclosure to journalists during the activation of SmartCash PBS in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that SmartCash PSB was officially launched last week in Lagos, with the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and other key stakeholders in attendance.

NAN recalls that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had granted approval to SmartCash, an Airtel subsidiary in April to operate as a Payment Service Bank (‘PSB’).

Ebitanmi assured that with SmartCash PSB, banking would be more convenient for Nigerians across the divide.

He added that the company had put in place robust technical mechanism to protect and secure customers’ transactions.

According to him, your phone is your bank. As long as you have a phone, you are eligible to have a relationship with SmartCash.

“Building a banking relationship with SmartCash is very easy, it is very secure and it is very simple.

“The key essence of SmartCash PSB is to come and bridge the financial gap in Nigeria. As you know, we have a lot of people in rural areas who are probably far from the cities and are reasonably excluded today.

“SmartCash service bank is highly secured, it is very safe, we operate business thinking about our customers,” he said.

He added that safety of customers was the priority for SmartCash.

“Safety is the most important element in everything you do so, we continue to do businesses in a way that will safe guard the funds of the customers that place money with us.

“We are in Wuse Market Abuja just to sensitise people about SmartCash PSB.

“And we are trying to connect with every person on the street to let them know that SmartCash is the bank that is made for them”, he said. (NAN)