Foundation trains Kwara teachers on media literacy skills 

Trainees and trainers at the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom

THE Wikipedia Education Foundation Team has trained 73 Kwara teachers on enhancing media literacy skills using the Wikipedia.

The foundation announced this at the closing ceremony of the one-month training, tagged Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom (RW-C) Programme, Nigeria 2022, on Thursday in Ilorin.

The Project Lead, Ms Bukola James, said the training was borne out of the need to prioritise Open Education Resources to develop vital Media and Information Literacy (MIL).

“This posed significant challenges for both students and teachers who must develop wide range of abilities to provide a safe and high-quality teaching-learning environment in the new normal.

“Hence, the need for this training programme which ran for a month with 73 registered teachers that focused attention on how they can successfully use Wikipedia projects to access, retrieve, interpret and monitor the information consumed.

“This was done by developing Open Educational Resources by adopting the UNESCO Media and Literacy Framework using Wikipedia as a learning tool to promote quality education and life-long learning among students.

“Specifically, the training programme helped teachers to consider the extent to which the Nigerian education policies apply and actualise MIL work plans and programmes,” Miss James said.

The project lead explained that 228 teachers applied for the programme online and the trainees were picked based on their level of ICT competence; and two people were picked from the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, emphasised the state government’s commitment to any result-oriented collaborative engagement with credible NGOs, agencies and institutions.

Adeosun, who was represented by the Deputy Director, School Services, Mr Taiye Odedeji, said the RW-C Nigeria Project was in line with Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s pragmatic approach to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Human Capital Development.

“Especially the SDG 4 (Quality Education) Target 10 which is premised on teacher training and development for 21st century teaching and learning through ICT.

“It is clear that education is passing through a process of revolutionary shift from the four walls of the classrooms to virtual class; chalk boards are being replaced by iPads.

“Kwara Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure best practices and global standard in the education sector,” she said.

Alhaji Aderibigbe Idiagbon, the Director of Quality Assurance, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended the organisers for the programme, but urged for an increased number of trainees in subsequent editions.

From the Teaching Service Commission, Alhaja Falilat Gidado urged the trainees to step down the knowledge when they got back to their respective schools.

The Head of National Library of Nigeria, Kwara Branch, Mrs Bimpe Olani, said teachers were catalyst to development, hence the need to build up transferable skills.

One of the trainees, Mrs Ethel Titus from St Anthony’s Secondary School, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she learnt how to use Wikipedia in developing her lesson plan.

She added it had also helped her in breaking down different topics to different languages.

On her part, Mrs Bukola Toye from Federal Staff School, Adewole, said though she was versatile with the internet before, the training had sharpened her knowledge on exploring anything online.

NAN reports that 60 out of the 73 participants were given certificates and the top five trainees were each given N5,000 vouchers of purchase at ShopRite.

NAN also reports that Kwara is the pilot state where the training is implemented in Nigeria.

The programme is sponsored by Wikipedia Education Team, under the Wikipedia Foundation established in 2001, to promote free knowledge globally.

The UNESCO Media and Information Literacy framework was the course module adopted for the programme. (NAN)

C.E