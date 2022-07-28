Four policemen, oil worker feared killed in Bayelsa boat accident￼

FOUR policemen and an official of an oil surveillance firm were feared dead in a boat accident on Monday in Southern Ijaw council of Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that an unidentified gunboat crushed the four policemen on patrol duty, and an official of Darlon Security Surveillance Services, to death.

Among the dead was Odi Lyon, younger brother of former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon.

Odi Lyon was said to be the operations manager of the oil firm in Olugbobiri.

A source said the boat was heading towards Korokorosei when the accident occurred.

It was also learnt that another aide to Lyon survived the incident.

One of the bodies of the policemen was recovered while the three others were declared missing.

Sources claimed that the boat was said to have stopped for some reason when the gunboat allegedly rammed into them.

It could not be ascertained if the gunboat mistook those on the boat for pirates who had been disturbing the area recently.

Police spokesman Asinim Butswat confirmed the accident but said one policeman died while three were missing.

Butswat said: “On 25 July, 2022, at about 2000 hours, a boat conveying policemen on surveillance capsized at Korokorosei waterways, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“One policeman’s body was recovered while three are missing. The command is yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. Divers have been deployed to the area for possible rescue of the missing persons.”

-The Naion

KN