Funke Akindele announced as PDP Lagos deputy gov candidate￼

Hits: 5

LAGOS State Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has officially announce and present on Tuesday, the Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as running mate for the coming 2023 election.

Recall, Vanguard Media had earlier reported that in line with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s guidelines on elections, Lagos State chapter of PDP, had commenced process for the selection of running mate to Jandor.

Akindele, from Ikorodu division was said to be on top of the list which comprises of other four names as potential running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Jandor.

Two of the shortlisted candidates – Rhodes-Vivour and Kolawole – are from Lagos West, the same senatorial district with Jandor, hence, negatively affecting reducing their chances.

Also, a picture of Jandor and Akindele had surfaced and gone viral purported to have chosen Akindele as the running mate

Media reports had claimed that four major reasons were responsible for choosing Akindele as running mate for the coveted position.

“The reasons are she is from Ikorodu and Lagos East Senatorial District like the incumbent Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hsmzat.

“She is also from the royal family in the town,” a source said.

According to sources within Jandor campaign team, who preferred anonymity, Akindele will be unveiled as running mate in Ikorodu on Tuesday, all things being equal.

The event, which is coming up at the residence of the Apex leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement, late Mrs Adenrele Ogunsanya, Ikorodu, is scheduled for11 am.

Akindele, popularly called, “Jenifer” emergence as running mate to Jandor, however, will put to rest weeks of speculations.

Meanwhile, an official statement made available to Vanguard by Head, Media and Communications, Jandor ’23 Campaign Organization, Gbenga Ogunleye, stated that Jandor will unveil his running mate as well as “RESCUE Lagos Agenda.”

The statement read in part, “The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) will officially announce his running mate and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the party tomorrow Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Vanguard.

A.I