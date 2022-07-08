Hits: 6

THE wife of Kebbi Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has urged frontline healthcare workers to be the voice for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

Bagudu made the call while speaking at the unveiling of a training programme for healthcare providers in the state on appropriate care and support for GBV survivors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training is being supported by the USAID Integrated Health Programme (IHP).

NAN also reports that the programme will build the capacity of frontline healthcare workers to prevent and respond to GBV in every Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) across the state.

Launching the programme in Birnin Kebbi, the governor’s wife said that the training is aimed at strengthening the capacity of frontline healthcare providers and the PHC system to respond appropriately to those exposed to GBV.

Bagudu was represented by Hajiya Asmau Alkali, former Executive Secretary, Secondary Schools Management Board and Chairperson High Level Women Advocacy, Shinkafi-Bagudu.

She also urged members of the State Executive Council to continue to support the Executive in its effort to curb all forms of sexual and gender based violence against persons.

She also urged Senior Officials of the Federal and State Ministry of Health, Kebbi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, traditional leaders and civil society organisations to key into the crusade to curb the ills associated with GBV.

”Healthcare providers at PHCs throughout the state will be provided with the skills to screen and identify GBV survivors, provide appropriate clinical care and refer victims to a

network of collaborating agencies and local social services.

”They will be providing shelter, financial support, mental health and psychosocial support, restorative justice, and a variety of medical treatments.

”The frontline health workers’ training at the PHCs on GBV care and support will improve access to timely care and support to GBV survivors, reduce barriers to service access, improve provider response, and increase knowledge regarding respectful care.

“As a mother, I choose to be a voice and a champion to end GBV against women, men and children,” she said.

Also speaking, Mr Paul McDermott, USAID/Nigeria Director, Office of Health, Population and Nutrition said the agency will partner with the state government to end the stigmatisation of victims, create awareness, and curb the menace.

“USAID is committed to preventing and responding to GBV in Nigeria.

“Regardless of the form it takes, GBV is criminal and frontline healthcare workers, and the primary health care system should respond adequately and promptly to support GBV survivors in Kebbi State.”

NAN reports that USAID Integrated Health Program (IHP) is an expanded

effort by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with the Government of Nigeria (GON).

It provides technical support for rapid scale-up of proven health interventions for maternal, newborn and child health, reproductive health and family planning, nutrition and malaria.

This would be done through improved access to quality of primary health care services and sustainable health systems at the federal state levels.

NAN also reports that government through the effort of the gov’s wife and the technical working group had facilitated a partnership with Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF) which conducted training of school teachers on GBV and establishment of Boys Conversation Cafe for students to discuss around GBV and serve as advocates. (NAN)

A.I.