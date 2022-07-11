Gombe approves recruitment of 440 health workers

Hits: 3

GOVERNOR Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the employment of 440 health workers to be deployed to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, who said the recruitment was in line with the administration’s health sector reforms plan (2019-2023).

He said the recruitment was informed by the governor’s resolve to address the chronic shortage of skilled health workers needed to provide the basic minimum package of health services, especially at the primary level.

Misilli added that the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI), had called for applications.

He said the applicants must be registered midwives, Community Health Extension Workers (CHEW) and Junior Community Health Extension Workers (JCHEW) with valid licences.

-Daily Trust

