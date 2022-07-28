Gombe Govt tackle child labour in farms – Official

THE Gombe State Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, says it is addressing cases of hiring children as labourers to carry out farming activities in the state.

Mr Joseph Markus, Director Child Development in the ministry, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Thursday while responding to a survey carried out by NAN correspondent on “Child Labour in Agriculture”.

The survey revealed that children between the ages of eight and 14 were being hired daily to work on farmlands as labourers in several communities in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

A NAN correspondent who visited Lafiyawo community opposite the International Conference Centre in the state on Thursday, reports that no fewer than 50 children were seen waiting for people to hire them.

Some of the child labourers, who spoke to NAN, said they collected between N300 and N500 per day to work on people’s farmlands to do jobs such as weeding and fertiliser application.

One of the child labourers aged 14, from Wuro Layi village, said he had been doing the job for the past three years to support his family because they were poor.

Markus while reacting, said it was a crime to hire children who were supposed to be in schools to work on farmlands.

He said that the state government, through the ministry, had strengthened sensitisation of stakeholders to the need to ensure that children were not used for any form of labour.

He said officials from the ministry often carried out surveillance to communities to ensure that children were not engaged in farming activities, especially during school hours.

The director said the state government was concerned about the welfare and education of children, hence the infrastructural revolution in schools and free education, to encourage parents to send their children to school.

He advised parents not to allow their children to be hired for such farming activities in order not to expose them to rape, torture and other ill treatments.

Makus also cautioned those hiring children as labourers for farming to desist, adding that the ministry would partner security personnel to commence enforcement in that regard.

The director said that the Child Rights Bill, when passed in the state, would help to address the issue of child labour in any form, and protect children in the state from abuses.(NAN)

