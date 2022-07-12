Hits: 9

PLATEAU’S Gov. Simon Lalong has expressed delight at the shortlisting of Mr Ibrahim Pam as the only Nigerian among 12 candidates for the position of Registrar at the International Court of Justice at The Hague.

Pam is currently Executive Director, Green Climate Fund in South Korea.

Lalong expressed his delight in a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday by his spokesman, Dr Makut Macham.

The governor expressed confidence that Pam would be successful in the selection process because of his qualifications, experience and knowledge.

“Pam has worked for more than two decades in the area of International Criminal Justice, investigations and prosecution of the Rome Statutes.

“He is also experienced in crime investigation, internal oversight, administrative and criminal investigations, fraud risk management and fraud prevention among others.

“These will bring enormous value to the office when Pam gets appointed.

“He has worked previously and meritoriously at The Hague and at the African Development Bank,’’ the governor said.

He described Pam’s shortlisting as pride for Plateau, for Nigeria and for the entire African continent.

Lalong wished Pam well, assuring him of the support and prayers of the people and government of Plateau, while urging him to continue to demonstrate the true Plateau spirit of resilience, honesty, diligence and excellence. (NAN)

A.I