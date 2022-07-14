Gov. Sule restates commitment to market development

GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says his administration is committed to the development of markets to boost the socio-economic activities and the revenue base of the state.

Sule made the call on Thursday while hosting officials of the state Marketers and Traders Association in Lafia.

He said that his administration had built and still building markets across the state, to create jobs, improve revenue base and the standard of living of the people.

He appreciated the traders for their contributions to the development of the state and called for its sustenance.

” I want to thank you for your continued contributions to the development of the state and the country at large.

” I have built and still building markets across the state in order to boost socio-economic activities, revenue base and improve on the standard of living of our people,” he said.

Sule urged traders to occupy shops built by the government across the state in order to justify government investment in market development.

He also urged the traders and other people of the state to continue to unite and tolerate one another, irrespective of their affiliations.

Earlier, Mr Musa Ali, the Chairman of the Association, said that the visit was to appreciate the governor for his efforts in market development in the state.

He assured the governor of their support to his administration to succeed. (NAN)

C.E