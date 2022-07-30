Gov. Tambuwal condoles with victims of Wednesday’s banditry

AMINU Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Friday commiserated with victims of banditry in Duma village in Tureta Local Government Area of the state.

Tambuwal, who led a team of security personnel and other government officials on a condolence observed Juma’at prayers where special prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the victims.

Bandits attacked the village on Wednesday night and killed at least 28 persons. They rustled livestock and kidnapped some locals still in their captivity.

A resident, Malam Garba Mailambu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the bandits rode on motorcycles and were firing indescribably resulting in some deaths.

Mailambu said some fleeing residents drowned as they dived into the nearby river.

Another resident said the bandits forced the abducted persons mostly youths to lead the rustled livestock out of town just as they demanded for large quantities of petrol as ransom to release those abducted. (NAN)

