Group begins environmental education in Nigeria

COMMUNITY Environment and Development Network (CEDEN), a Non-Governmental Organisation, on Wednesday in Port Harcourt began environmental education for better management of the environment in the country.

The Group’s South South Coordinator, Mr Menidin Egbo, said this in a statement signed by Mrs Jenny George, the Project Coordinator in Port Harcourt.

Egbo stated that promoting environmental education in the country would curb environmental pollution in communities and states across the country.

He said that CEDEN with the support of U.S.-based Global Greengrants Fund was implementing a developmental project for the environment.

He said the project is titled “Promoting Informal Environmental Education for Enhancing Farming Practices to Improve Sound Ecological Management in Nigeria”.

Egbo said that the project was designed to strengthen local effort under collaboration of sundry stakeholders to enhance rural economic opportunities and improve economic capacities through sustainable age-based enterprising.

He stated that reviewing the Non-formal environmental education curriculum adopted in 1997 could inform and inspire stakeholders on sustainable environmental education.

Egbo called on stakeholders in the environmental agencies to collaborate with the group to enhance environmental education. (NAN)

KN