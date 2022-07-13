Guard to spend 2 weeks in jail for N250,000 fraud

AN Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, on Monday sentenced a security guard, Gbenga Ademola, 46, to two weeks imprisonment for N250,000 fraud.

While Ademola pleaded not guilty to stealing and breach of peace, he, however, pleaded guilty to obtaining N250,000 from Isaiah, his colleague, on the pretext of selling a plot of land to him.

Delivering judgment on the count of fraud, the Magistrate, Mrs Serifat Adesina found Ademola guilty after he pleaded guilty.

Adesina sentenced Ademola to two weeks jail term at the Agodi Correctional centre in Ibadan without an option of fine.

“The convict should not only be punished for the offence committed by him, but also the complainant should be restored to his former position

“Consequently, the court sentences the convict to two weeks imprisonment without option of fine

“The convict should also restore the complainant to his former position by paying him the sum of N250,000 ” she said.

Adesina, however, admitted the convict to N100,000 bail on the second and third counts of stealing and acts likely to cause the breach of the peace and one surety in like sum.

The magistrate thereafter adjourned further hearing on counts two and three in the case till Aug. 26.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that Ademola in February at Ola Mummy food canteen, Bodija, Ibadan, obtained N250, 000 from Isaiah on the pretext of selling a plot of land to him.

Ibrahim said that Ademola also stole N30, 000 from one Deborah Taiwo and conduct himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace.

The prosecutor said that the convict committed the offences at Ola – Mummy Food Canteen, Mechanic Village, Railway Compound, Bodija, Ibadan. (NAN)

A.I