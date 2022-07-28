Half of Australians may become victims of online abuse: research

ONE in two Australians can expect to fall victim to digital harassment at some time in their life, while one in four will commit such misdeed, according to a new study,

The study led by Monash University involved surveying 4,562 people aged from 18 to 69 along with 30 in-depth interviews with victims and perpetrators.

The study revealed in Sydney on Thursday that members of marginalised communities such as homosexuals, indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders and people with disabilities were more likely to be targeted than other Australians.

More victims are women while men are the dominant perpetrators.

Common examples of abuse include a ceaseless barrage of menacing text messages, emails or calls from a former partner or the sending of upsettingly graphic sexual images.

Many victims told of being the targets of threatening or unwanted repetitive contact and having their communications monitored and their social media accounts hacked.

“There was a common theme of surveillance, a sense of always being watched and being unable to escape the gaze and control of the perpetrator,’’ Monash University Criminologist Associate Prof. Asher Flynn said.

Flynn said she had been “somewhat surprised’’ by the scale of the problem.

“The figures were larger than expected but, then again, we are spending more and more of our lives in the digital realm, especially these past few years with lockdowns and social isolation,’’ she added.

Flynn said many victims would often suffer a range of physical, emotional and mental health issues following the abuse, as well as feelings of fear, paranoia and hyper-vigilance.

One in three victims said they had not told anyone about the harassment with the vast majority not reporting to the police or seeking legal advice.

Turning to the abusers, Flynn said about a third had stated that they were motivated by their need to express anger towards their victim, while about one in five said they had wanted to hurt that person’s feelings.

“Initially, it was hard to get people to talk about why they did it, but eventually, they opened up and wanted to justify their actions; to give their side of the argument,’’ she said.

Researchers also outlined a number of policy implications arising from the report including improving training and development for front-line responders and recommending service providers such as telecommunications.

They also train banks and Internet platforms to have better policies and to allow users to delink accounts. (Xinhua/NAN)

