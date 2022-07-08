HND programmes in Anambra State polytechnic not accredited – Official

Hits: 4

Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu

THE Anambra State Polytechnic Mgbakwu (ANSPOLY), says it needs funds to get accreditation for its Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes to mobilise graduates for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Dr Njideka Chiekezie, Deputy Rector of the institution, made the plea at the on-going 2022 Revised Budget defence before the state House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, on Friday, in Awka.

Chiekezie said: “Our HND graduates are not mobilised for NYSC because our HND programmes are not accredited. I’m not happy that our students are graduating without going for NYSC.

“But it is not my making. If there is anything I can do as a person to ensure these students go for NYSC, I will do it.

“All we need is accreditation to reposition the institution. If a programme is not accredited, the students in that programme cannot be mobilised for NYSC.

“And we need funds to get this accreditation. If our programmes are accredited, this problem will be solved,” she said.

The Deputy Rector also listed infrastructure upgrade, adequate number of staff and regularisation of appointments of staff, as other requirements for getting accreditation.

She appealed to the state government, the legislature and the ministry of education to look into the plights of the institution.

Earlier, Mr Smart Okafor, the lawmaker representing Nnewi North Constituency, said there had been complaints from students about

non-accreditation of their courses.

“Some students said they graduated since three years ago but till now, they were yet to be issued their Certificates.

“Others, who got theirs, said they could not do anything with them, as they were told that the certificates are invalid.

“It is worrisome that an institution like this owned by the state government will be issuing invalid certificates to graduates. Something need to be done.

“As the school management, do not fold your hands and watch the institution die. Let it be on record that you achieved this accreditation, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Noble Igwe, lawmaker representing Ogbaru Constituency l, said it was embarrassing that students graduated with no valid certificates and mobilisation for NYSC.

“That polytechnic needs help. So, we are advising the school management to write the governor and the supervising ministry which is Ministry of Education.

“List your challenges and requirements for accreditation and meet with the Commissioner to plead your case so that something can be done to address the problems of the institution.

“We will visit the school on oversight function to carry out an on the spot inspection and understand how to help the institution grow.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the institution was formerly Anambra State College of Agriculture, founded in 1992 and upgraded to polytechnic in January 2017.(NAN)

