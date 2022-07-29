How SARS extracted my teeth in torture room — 28-yr-old generator repairer￼

WHEN Olalekan Olaniyan, a generator repairer heard a knock on his door on July 20, 2017, which was his birthday, his thought was that perhaps one of his friends had come to congratulate him. When he eventually opened the door, four Police officers with some community leaders were standing there and all he heard was “are you Olalekan? When he said ‘yes’, the next thing he heard was, “you are under arrest.” Like a dream, all Olalekans plan to celebrate his birthday in a special way turned into nightmare as he was taken to Apete Police station, Ibadan, Oyo State and later transferred to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, also in Ibadan where he was subjected to severe torture and six of his teeth forcefully removed. In this edition, Olalekan narrates to Encounter, his near-death experience in SARS torture room and how he spent five years in Agodi Prison for a crime he did not commit.

How it happened

The incident started on July 20, 2017 which coincidentally was my birthday. It was supposed be a happy day for me but it turned out to be the worst day of my life. There was a robbery incident in our community Kenge Ariyibi, Apete, Ibadan on July 17, 2017 and the following morning, we all went out to sympathize with the victims. Three days after the robbery, I heard a knock on our door and my brother opened the door and saw some community people and Policemen. When they asked after me, I came out to identify myself. The Policemen who came from Apete Police Station told me that my attention was needed at their station.

Before we left, they searched every room in our house including my mother’s room but nothing incriminating was found. After the search, I followed them to Apete Police Station. The following day, I was transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS in Dugbe. The SARS operatives also took me to our house for a search and not even a pin was found in our house. They came to our house three consecutive times and still found nothing.

At SARS office in Dugbe, I was tortured to confess that I was among the armed robbers that came to rob in different communities in Apete on July 17, 2017. I told them that I am not a thief but they continued beating me. I was hung on a ceiling fan in the torture room for two hours. Sometimes they would hang me upside down and flog me. It got to a point that they started hitting my teeth with the boot of their gun. The pain was unbearable. Six of my teeth were forcefully removed by the SARS operatives. I passed out several times during the ordeal because of the terrible pain. I spent three weeks in their detention, before I was eventually charged to court for armed robbery. During my detention, I didn’t know what was going on outside but I later understood that it was one of the tenants in the community who reported me to the Police on suspicion that he saw me on the night of the incident when I was removing a mask. I was shocked when I heard that because I have never been involved in crime all my life.

Mother sells house

Throughout the period I was in SARS detention, my mother did all she could to help me. My lawyer kept demanding for money from her and when she could no longer approach people for loan, she sold her only house for about N500, 000. She gave the lawyer more than half the money but the man took the money and kept saying that he was working on the case. At some point, I just gave up and accepted my fate that I would die in SARS detention.

Arraignment for armed robbery

The Police eventually filed a case of armed robbery against me before the State Magistrate’s Court. After my initial arraignment, I was denied bail because of the nature of the offence and remanded at Agodi Prison. I kept appearing in court but the witness who told the Police that I may have been one of the suspected armed robbers, refused to show up in court. I later learnt that he had relocated from the community and re