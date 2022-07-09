”I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians,” says Buhari

Hits: 3

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has again reassured that his administration would continue to address the current security challenges and costs of living in the country, saying ”I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide in a statement, said the president gave the assurance in his Eid-el Kabir message to Nigerian Muslims and other citizens, on Friday in Abuja.

“I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them,” the president added.

He, however, urged Nigerians to put the interest of the country above selfish interests and “use religion as a motivation for the love of our common humanity.”

Buhari said that “if we are putting the teachings of our religions into practice, most of the evils afflicting our society would have been solved.”

According to the President, religion should not just be used a mere badge of identity, but a motivator for doing good for the country and humanity.

He frowned at the exploitation of the people by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other holders of public trust, saying these negative vices were reflections of the abandonment of the teachings of our religions.

“Our society is a bundle of contradictions. People display external religiosity without fear of God; they make life difficult for others; money becomes their god; leaders abandon their oaths of office by taking money meant for the welfare of the people and divert it to their private pockets,” he said.

Buhari congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and the world on the occasion of the Eid, citing for special mention, “the brave men and women in uniform fighting terror on many fronts and their families, as well as others held hostage and kept away from their families by wicked and heartless terrorists.”

He used the occasion to call on all Muslims to reflect on the significance of the sacrifice epitomised by Eid.

”We should show love and care to our neighbours and others while celebrating this spiritually important event in our lives,” he said.

President Buhari also advised Muslims “to promote the good virtues of Islam through personal examples and practice.

“Muslims should avoid association with violent extremist ideas that have wrongly given Islam a negative image or poor perception.”

The President expressed the hope that this Eid would be a source of blessing, peace, prosperity and safety for all Nigerians, stressing that coexistence and stability would prevail in the country. (NAN)

