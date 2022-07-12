ID4D to support population commission on civic registration

Hits: 5

THE Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project says it has concluded plans to support the National Population Commission (NPC) in digitising its civil registration process.

ID4D’s Project Coordinator, Musa Odole Solomon, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Isa Kwarra, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Solomon, in a press release made available to Daily Trust, described the NPC as a critical partner in the ID4D project implementation, assuring the commission of the project’s support.

He said, “The ID4D is a Nigerian project jointly funded by the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency.

“The project’s development objective is to increase the number of persons with the National Identity Number (NIN) issued by a robust and inclusive foundational identity system that facilitates their access to services.

“The project is designed following an ecosystem model and not limited to any single organisation. It, therefore, involves different agencies of government, the private sector and civil society. The project has since identified the National Population Commission as an important ecosystem partner, hence this visit.”

Solomon explained that, “The ID4D project would finance technical assistance to create the enabling legal and regulatory environment for the development of a digital civil register and strengthen its role in the country’s foundational ID ecosystem, including the digitisation of existing birth registration processes.”

Responding, the NPC chairman said the commission was a willing partner in the country’s identity project, even as he pledged the support and cooperation to the ID4D project.

Kwarra expressed delight at the project’s readiness to support the digitisation of the civil register, as well as capacity development, describing them as critical needs of the commission.

Speaking on the planned national census, he added that, “We are planning to conduct the first digital census in Nigeria.”

-Daily Trust

KN