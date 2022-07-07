Ikorodu council boss bags Icon of LG Administration Award

Hits: 6

MR Wasiu Adesina, Chairman, Ikorodu Local Government, on Thursday received ” Icon of Local Government Administration Award” in recognition of his achievements since assumption of office four years ago.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the honour was conferred on Adesina by City Herald Magazine.

Presenting the award, Mr Alex Oguntuase,publisher of the magazine, said that the award was given to Adesina to celebrate his dedication, commitment, and performance as an administrator.

“Ouite a lot have been achieved by the Adesina-led administration in Ikorodu local government.

“His sterling performance earned him a second term and people voted massively for him to enable him consolidate on his achievements.

“We appreciate the council boss for ensuring the local government is progressing positively under his leadership in all sectors.

“We believe this award will go a long way to spur him and his management team to do more “, Oguntuase said.

The chairman ,in his acceptance speech, appreciated management of City Herald Magazine for the award,assuring them of better performance.

Adesina used the opportunity to reel out some of his achievements and the projects embarked on so far in education, health, infrastructure, road, agriculture, empowerment, and others.

“I thank the management of City Herald Magazine for the honour and to say boldly that have received many awards from different organisations.

“Most of them, i don’t have a prior knowledge of before being called upon to receive them.I think it is enough motivation to make us achieve more.

“Looking at the past 40 years of this council, the rehabilitation of the secretariat,where we are today, is a testament to our positive expansion.

“We are ready to continue in this trajectory as a council, putting the interest of the good people of Ikorodu Local Government at the top.

“We have done significantly well in many areas ,including the welfare of our staff despite the meagre allocation from the Federal Government.

“My administration has surfaced more than 25 roads and has embarked on rehabilitation of five blocks of classroom at Salvation Army Primary School,among many achievements.

“We have also promised to lay the foundation of legislative block with a mandate to do more for our communiy,” he said.

He urged the people of the area to get their Permanent Voters’ Cards(PVCs) and exercise their civic right in 2023.

Adesina urged them to vote en masse for All Progressive Congress party(APC)and all its candidates in the general elections.(NAN)

KN