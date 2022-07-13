IMF, World Bank announce details of 2022 annual meetings

Hits: 2

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have announced that their 2022 Annual Meetings will take place from Oct. 10 to 16.

This is contained in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the World Bank website in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement said that the meetings, which would be held in person would take place at the IMF and WBG headquarters in Washington DC.

It said registration would be available for all categories of participants, which included delegates, observers, guests, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the Press.

“Registration for CSOs will open on Aug. 8 and registration for all other categories will open mid-August.

“Virtual audiences will be able to follow public events on IMF and World Bank digital platforms.

“Additional information on the schedule and registration will be available online closer to the meetings.”

The statement said the IMF and WBG would continue to monitor the worldwide health situation, and if needed, amend the plan following relevant World Health Organisation and Centres for Disease Control guidance.

NAN reports that the Annual Meetings of the IMF and WBG bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society, and academics to discuss issues of global concern.

The issues include the world economic outlook, global financial stability, poverty eradication, jobs and growth, economic development, and aid effectiveness. (NAN)

