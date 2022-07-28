THE 2023 Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Dumebi Kachikwu, has expressed reservation over threat by some opposition senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as self-serving.

Kachikwu said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“I was very amused to hear some Senators and members from the lower house call for the President to be impeached. This is a self-serving call. The same people who have refused to do their jobs in the last three years have just woken up to realize that the President should be impeached.

“What exactly has happened today that is different from what has been happening since President Buhari was sworn in seven years ago for the first term and three years ago for the second term? Are the attacks today any different? Are the deaths less or more meaningful?

“Is there any life worth more than the other? Are they reacting now because Abuja is threatened? The national assembly is complicit in the failure of this government so they should ask their leadership to resign before calling on Buhari to resign.

“The checks and balances enshrined in our constitution never envisaged that Nigerians would be saddled with a spineless and self-serving legislature. Yes, Buhari has failed and should resign or be impeached but he failed because the legislature failed in their duties,” he said.

Kachikwu added: “The entire leadership of the National Assembly should also resign or be impeached.

“This is the double-edged sword called doctrine of collective responsibility.”(NAN)

