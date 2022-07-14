Indonesia records soaring COVID-19 cases

INDONESIA has recorded 3,822 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, almost seven times higher than the 551 cases registered one month ago.

The death rate is not significantly increasing, figures have suggested.

“The increase means that the transmissions grow worse again,’’ spokesman for the country’s COVID-19 Task Force Wiku Adisasmito told a virtual news conference.

He said the positivity rate was also growing to 5.12 per cent, beyond the World Health Organisation’s safety standard of 5 per cent.

The spokesman urged all Indonesians to observe health protocols to avoid the further spread of the virus. (Xinhua/NAN)

C.E