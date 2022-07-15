INEC distributes sensitive materials￼

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distributed sensitive materials to its 30 local government offices ahead of tomorrow’s election.

The distribution at INEC office in Osogbo was witnessed by agents of political parties, journalists and election observers.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Abdul-Ganiyu Raji said the sensitive materials were taken to INEC local government offices under heavy security.

He said: “We took delivery of the sensitive materials midnight of Wednesday, and it has been with us for about 36 hours. The party agents have seen them. These materials have been under very heavy security since the day we brought them, and we also invited the party agents to witness the arrival, including the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) chairman.”

According to Raji, five national commissioners and 12 supporting RECs were on ground, with each assigned to the local government they would supervise. He added that some of the sensitive materials, like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), had been loaded into vehicles that would take them to their destinations.

“Earlier today, we loaded the BVAS into the vehicles. The ballot papers will now be loaded and each local government vehicle will move out soon. We expect that in the next two to three hours, they will reach their destinations,” he added.

Raji also noted that the materials (ballot papers and result registers) were customised according to the local governments and polling units. He told journalists to check the result sheets for his signature, saying result sheets without his signature will not be considered authentic.

-The Nation

KN