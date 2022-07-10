Invitation to exhibit at the maiden edition of NTICE 2022

Hits: 13

THE Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is the Federal Government agency responsible for regulating the communications industry in Nigeria.

As a commitment to its mandate as stipulated in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, Section 1(d-f), the Nigeria Office for Developing the Indigenous Telecom Sector (NODITS) was established in July 2021, to vigorously pursue the implementation of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of Indigenous Contents in the Telecommunications Sector (NPPIC) and to project the achievements of indigenous contents by government for the sector, amongst others.

To achieve these laudable objectives, NODITS targets to drive an all-inclusive participation of stakeholders and identify challenges and opportunities for strategic planning and enhanced performance.

Consequently, NODITS is hosting the maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE 2022) to promote the four focus areas of the NPPIC which are Manufacturing, Service and Software, People, Research and Development for innovation in line with the Presidential Mandate to diversify the economy.

NTICE 2022 is themed: “Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialization” scheduled for 1st – 2nd August 2022 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island – Lagos.

The event is focused on bringing together all stakeholders in the communications value chain and serve as a platform where practicable ideas and solutions can be birthed for the purpose of stimulating demand and supply of indigenous solutions, technologies, capacity building, amongst others. It will also support the development of new businesses and partnerships to benefit indigenous content in the telecoms value chain, while enabling networking with various industry professionals. It shall be an event where all categories of stakeholders shall converge to discuss ideas and solutions as well as showcase their indigenous products and services.

NCC is presenting the opportunity and inviting indigenous operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policy makers, innovators, influencers, industry leaders, startups, academia and global experts to an exhibition to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies, etc. more information and details can be found at www.ncc.gov.ng/ntice2022.

Exhibition stands have been categorized into Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and empty space respectively, however due to the limited number of spaces, NCC is inviting interested companies, service providers, industry bodies, manufacturers, innovators, Government Agencies, to indicate participation in the exhibition by sending their Expression of Interest (EoI) to: ronke@ncc.gov.ng or nodits_1@ncc.gov.ng. EOI must be sent before 12:00 noon on Friday, 15th July, 2022.

