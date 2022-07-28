IOM urges journalists to curb misinformation leading to torturous journeys for migrants

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN organ on Thursday urges journalists to curb misinformation leading to torturous journeys for migrants in the country through their reportage.

The Chief of Mission, IOM-UN Migration, Prestage Murima, gave the advice in Abuja during an award ceremony on reporting migration.

The News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award ceremony was the outcome of a process that began on April 7 with the call for enteries on topics related to irregular migration and migrant protection.

Speaking at the ceremony, Murima said that journalists play a very significant role in telling positive stories about the lives of people living within and outside Nigeria.

“The media has an influential role in shaping public opinion about migration and changing the narrative about the lives of Nigerians by reporting positive stories that there is still hope for the country.

“It is seen that every year many Nigerian migrants embark on torturous journeys as they leave their country in searching of a better future abroad.

“Fake news, misinformation, and stigmatisation have been witnessed before, during, and after the pandemic which makes the role of evidence-based journalism more essential.

“We believe that issues such as stigmatisation, misinformation, and vulnerability to trafficking and exploitation can be tackled via the mass media,” the chief of mission said.

Murima noted that many migrants fall prey to traffickers and smugglers due to a lack of information on safe alternatives to irregular migration.

“Migrants traveling via irregular routes face risks such as trafficking in persons (TiF), extortion, physical abuse, torture, forced labour, rape, and even death.

“Trusted and accurate information and awareness raising are powerful tools to help potential migrants make informed and life-saving decisions.

“With the support of the media, the IOM is making efforts to address some of the challenges faced by migrants, returnees, internally displaced persons, refugees, and potential migrants.” she said.

Furthermore Mr Narulita Ayu, IOM’s Project Officer, represented by Paradang Gogwim, a Senior Project Assistant said that it is important for journalists to promote the mental health of migrants through their reportage.

“Migrants can be exposed to various stress factors which will affect their mental health and well-being before and during their migration journey.

“The mental health needs of migrants and refugees should be addressed by reporting positive stories.

“As much as migrants want their stories and life experiences to be told to build courage and make their voices heard we should aslo report strength, positivity, and resilience rather than weaknesses and negativity,” Gogwim said.

Mr Chinedu Ekeja, a journalist and one of the awardees expressed appreciation to IOM for his selection and promised to keep reporting positive stories.

NAN reports that 52 entries were received from journalists, out of which 12 of the reporters from radio, television, online, and print media received awards for best entries. (NAN)

C.E