Jailbirds arrested over car theft

TWO men just released from Ikoyi Correctional Centre have been arrested by operatives of the Lagos Police Command over a stolen car.

The suspects, Abiodun Nurudeen, 36, and Anthony Richard, 45, were arrested on Sunday in Egbeda area around 1:30pm, shortly after they allegedly snatched a Toyota Corolla 2000 model with registration number LND-664-GF.

According to the police, Nurudeen and Richard were released from prison on May 5 and June 4, respectively.

Spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said their arrest followed a tip-off from public- spirited individuals.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the duo snatched the vehicle around Lekki, adding that the owner was yet to be identified.

“While investigation is ongoing, the owner of the vehicle is hereby urged to come forward with proof of ownership to claim the vehicle. “Suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation,” he said.

State Prosecutor, Olusegun Akeredolu, informed the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 4, 2022, at Ayedun Street, Akure.

He said, “The defendant again armed with dangerous weapons robbed one Grace Yemisi, breaking into her dwelling-house at Silas Secondary School, Ayedun, Akure and stole Alumaco window frame at knife point.

“The defendant was arrested by the men of Amotekun operatives attached to Ayedun Division, when the complainant called for help.”

Plea of the defendant was not taken.

Magistrate F.A Aduroja adjourned till September 30.

-The Nation

KN