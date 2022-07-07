Hits: 7

THE Kaduna State Operations Coordinating Unit (KADSOCU) says it is on track to capture all poor and vulnerable households across communities into the State Social Register.

The Coordinator of KADSCU, Mrs Nina Yakwal, stated this in Kaduna on Thursday at a two-day refresher training on Community-Based Targeting Process for the population of the state social register.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was organised for Desk Officers, Community-Based Targeting (CBT) teams, and Grievance Redress Officers.

Yakwal said that the move was part of efforts to ensure quality community sensitisation, mobilisation, engagement and enumeration of poor and vulnerable households in every community of the state.

She said that so far, communities in Kaduna North Local Government Area, Ikara, Kubau and other areas have been saturated and captured into the social register.

She added that “we are hoping that by the end of the refresher training, all the CBT teams and enumerators will develop a work plan to cover all unsaturated communities in the state.

“This will enable us to develop a holistic database of all poor and vulnerable in the state for evidence-based planning,” she said.

She said that a total of 494 Desk Officers, Community-Based Targeting (CBT) teams, Grievance Redress Officers and other officials across the three Senatorial Zones in the state were participating in the refresher training.

She explained that 165 officials of Kaduna North Senatorial District had been trained, 160 from Kaduna Central Senatorial District currently undergoing the training, while a total of 169 officials would be trained in Kaduna South Senatorial District.

Earlier, the KADSOCU Head of Operations, Mr Biya Dogon said that a total of 680,888 poor and vulnerable households amounting to 2.6 million individuals have been captured into the social register.

Dogon maintained that the objective of the training was to provide a better understanding of the CBT process and progress so far on populating the social register.

He said that the training also created an avenue to share experience, lessons learnt and get feedback from all stakeholders on ways forward.

He added that the capacity building would promote clean and relevant data generation for evidence-based planning and decision making in the state and for effective utilisation by interested organisations.

Mr Bityong Isah, Managing Information System II, KADSOCU, urged the officials to be diligent in the CBT process to ensure quality data generation for the register.

According to him, anything less than the expected standard would be rejected and might discourage stakeholders from using the register to select beneficiaries for social protection intervention.

Mrs Saude Atoyebi, the Focal Person, Kaduna State Social Investment Office, commended the CTB teams, the enumerators and grievance redress office for the selfless services to humanity.

Atoyebi, who was represented by Mrs Rebecca Padonu, Special Assistant to Gov. Nasir El-Rufai on Social Investment, urged the officials to support the development of a credible social register in the state.

Mrs Jessica Bartholomew, the Chairperson, Kaduna Social Protection Accountability Coalition, urged the officials to continue to work with social protection champions in the local government areas who would be monitoring the CBT process. (NAN)

