Kalu applauds BUA Chairman’s re-appointment as President France-Nigeria Business Council

THE Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu has congratulated the Founder and Chairman, BUA Group of Companies , Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu on his re-appointment as Chairman of France-Nigeria Business Council.

Kalu, in a goodwill message on Wednesday in Abuja, applauded the giant strides of the business magnate in the business community.

According to Kalu, Rabiu’s re-appointment is well deserved and for the good of Nigeria, France and the international community.

He said that Rabiu’s accomplishments in his role as President of the business entity were enormous, remarkable and unbeatable.

“The re-appointment of Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu as President of France-Nigeria Business Council by President Emmanuel Marcon of France is not a surprise to me.

“This is owing to the laudable contributions of Rabiu to the business world through various platforms.

“The newly re-appointed president is a household name in the business community at the national and international levels.

“His contributions to the growth and progress of bilateral business relationships between France and Nigeria are commendable.

“I am confident that the business mogul, will continue to strengthen the business ties between France and Nigeria in a bid to strengthen the healthy relationship between both countries,” Kalu said.

While acknowledging the antecedents of the business mogul in various sectors of the global economy, Kalu commended the organised private sector for complementing the efforts of government in building a robust economy at the national and international levels.

Kalu wished Rabiu continued success in his noble role. (NAN)

C.E