Katsina community leader urges eligible voters to collect PVC

ALHAJI Usman Bello, District Head of Ketare in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, has urged eligible voters in his domain to obtain Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in preparations for the 2023 general elections.

Bello made the call when the Electoral officer (EO) in charge of the area, Malam Yunusa Abdu paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Ketare on Sunday.

The District Head who is also the Kanwa Katsina enjoined his subjects to take advantage of the time extension by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to collect their PVCs.

According to him, PVC is the only weapon that a citizen can exercise his or her right to vote for the right candidate.

He pledged that traditional rulers would sensitise and mobilise their subjects on the importance of obtaining voter card.

Earlier, Abdu said that he was at the District Head palace to seek for his support in mobilising adults and those that attained eligible voting age, to register and obtain their PVCs.

He also said that those who lost their cards, changed voting units or relocated would be entertained in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. (NAN)

KN