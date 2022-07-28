Kenya deploys 19 peacekeepers to Somalia

THE Kenyan government on Thursday sent 19 police officers to Somalia to help strengthen stabilisation efforts in the country.

Police spokesman Bruno Shioso said in a statement that the officers would join an ongoing peacekeeping mission under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) “which is aiming at de-escalating violence in the country and ensuring peaceful coexistence by supporting dialogue, training, mentoring, advising, and sharing experiences.’’

According to the United Nations Security Council Resolution, the ATMIS Police component will have 1,040 personnel, including five Formed Police Units (FPUs), and will maintain that number until December 2024.

Bruno said the police officers would be expected to support specialised training, advise and mentor the Somali police force including in joint patrols and protection of vital installations.

The officers drawn from various units in the National Police Service will join other security personnel already in Somalia who are fighting al-Qaida allied group al-Shabab, in an effort to ensure stability. (Xinhua/NAN)

KN