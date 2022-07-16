Kuje jailbreak: Police re-arrest escapee in Katsina

THE Katsina police command has paraded one Kamala Lawal Abubakar, 33, of Unguwar Sale, Danmusa Local Government Area, believed to be one of the inmates that escaped from the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja.

Parading the suspect, the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isa, said the suspect was arrested at a suspected criminal hideout in Danmusa following a tipoff.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to have escaped from Kuje prison, Abuja during the recent jailbreak.

“Some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was also recovered in his possession during police search. The suspect will be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further action,” he said.

He said the command had perfected plans to hand over the suspect to the Nigerian Correctional Service for onward return to Kuje.

Other suspects paraded by the police include one Bello Sale Jino, 25, of Modoji, Katsina metropolis, believed to be a notorious leader of a kidnap syndicate and a terrorist.

-Daily Trust

